LETTER: What privileged planet do SA’s government officials inhabit?
Are they really unaware of the deep suffering and increasing anger of SA’s citizens and voters?
Once again a photograph reveals more than words can ever say: your front page picture on Thursday, February 23, showing the cheerful, beaming smiles of Edward Kieswetter, Enoch Godongwana and other officials “ahead of the budget presentation”, was a slap in the face for ordinary people.
What privileged planet do these officials inhabit? Are they unaware of the deep suffering and increasing anger of SA citizens and voters? Everywhere I go these days all people can talk about is load-shedding, loss of income, the increasingly difficult struggle to make ends meet and water cut-offs.
Yet no-one at the top really understands these matters because they do not, and have not for many years, been exposed to the harsh reality of daily life in SA.
At the end of the January ANC national conference “continuation”, there was an equally insensitive photo published by Business Day showing a smiley, cheery President Cyril Ramaphosa and others, all dressed in their ANC regalia, releasing doves into the sky. It might have been more appropriate if it had been pies into the sky or even pigs with wings!
The leadership of this country does not understand or respect us — and we've certainly lost respect for them.
Ruth Muller
Northlands
