Opinion / Columnists

HILARY JOFFE: Rising Eskom debt relief clouds economic picture

If not for the post-Covid commodities boom the budget would have looked much worse

BL Premium
23 February 2023 - 05:00

How does the budget manage to look so good when the economy looks so bad? One answer to this question is it could have looked even better if not for the Eskom debt relief, which will ultimately bring the total in state bailouts to Eskom to more than R517bn over a 17-year period. But, we are now promised, this will finally get the state-owned power utility into shape and open up the power market.

Another answer is that it would have looked a great deal worse without the post-Covid commodities boom. That has helped provide the revenue overruns that have enabled the government to turn a fiscal crisis into something that starts to look more like fiscal consolidation...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.