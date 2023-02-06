Business Day TV spoke to Unum hedge fund manager Loyiso Mpeta
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: National stayaway the only way to get rid of the ANC
SA citizens can no longer afford to wait for the election in 2024
I subscribed to the view that booting the ANC from power in 2024 was feasible. Sure, the immediate aftermath could be messy, but SA’s overall situation would gradually improve.
However, we no longer have the luxury of waiting for even 2024. Eskom may be a national disaster but the crisis is graver than most realise. In an uncertain world we are one delayed diesel shipment away from destruction.
The ANC government, though warned in good time, did nothing to prevent Eskom from becoming a disaster. In fact, it made it a bigger disaster through incompetence and corruption through the grandly named Chancellor House. Now it wants to call it what it is so as to get more power to make load-shedding go away? Giving in to the government on this would only confirm Einstein’s definition of stupidity.
While allowing the ANC to remain in government is akin to committing collective suicide, how can SA’s decent, frustrated citizens eject it? Criticism from the opposition leaves ANC MPs unmoved. Votes of no confidence don’t work. All the safety valves that should be in our parliamentary system are welded shut.
Much as it hurts to say this, the only remaining peaceful solution is a truly national stayaway coupled with a tax strike until the ANC finally gets the message and leaves office.
James Cunningham
Camps Bay
