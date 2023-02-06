Sport / Soccer

Bafana legend John Moeti dies at 55 years old

Classy midfielder failed to recover from eight-month illness

06 February 2023 - 15:26 Marc Strydom
Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates legend John Moeti. Picture: LEE WARREN/GALLO INAGES
Bafana Bafana legend and 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winner John Moeti has died at the ag of d 55.

Moeti, born in Soweto on August 30 1967, was a senior member of the Orlando Pirates team that won the 1995 African Cup of Champions Clubs, the precursor to the Caf Champions League. He would have played in SA’s first World Cup in France in 1998 but was injured on the eve of the tournament.

His death on Monday morning was confirmed by his family and the SA Football Association (Safa).

“Safa is deeply saddened by the passing of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates legend John Moeti,” the association said.

Family spokesperson Victor Rakhale said Moeti died after falling ill. “It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of loss that we inform you of the passing of John ‘Dungi’ Moeti,” Rakhale told Safa.net.

“John suddenly took ill eight months ago and was receiving specialist medical care. He succumbed to his illness in the early hours this [Monday] morning at home, surrounded by his family and brethren in prayer.

“We thank you sincerely for your prayers and steadfast support. The family wishes to be afforded privacy during this time of loss. Funeral details will be advised in due course.”

Safa president Danny Jordaan expressed his sadness at the news.

“Safa and I wish to convey our sincerest condolences and heartfelt sorrow to the family and friends of ‘Dungi’ Moeti,” Jordaan said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones and friends.”

A stocky central midfielder with a biting tackle, but also silkily skilful and with an excellent eye for a pass, Moeti was among the classiest midfielders of his generation.

Apart from Orlando Pirates, he played for Dynamos and SuperSport United. He collected 29 caps for SA.

