National / Labour

Ball in government’s court as unions await response over higher pay

Public service unions say they are planning a total shutdown of government services

04 December 2022 - 21:00 Luyolo Mkentane

Disgruntled public service unions said on Friday they would push ahead with plans for a total shutdown of government services should the employer fail to respond positively to their demands for above-inflation pay increases.

This threat came after the unions of labour federations such as Cosatu, Saftu and Fedusa marched recently to the National Treasury in Tshwane in support of demands including a 10% wage increase and the hiring of more public servants. They  gave the employer seven days to respond favourably...

