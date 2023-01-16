Traffic levels in China are rebounding from record lows after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, resulting in stronger demand for crude and oil products.
Eskom has a history of financial mismanagement and inefficiencies, and it’s not clear how the increase in revenue will address these issues or benefit the public.
The restructuring comes after a further decline in cigarette sales in SA, it says
Steenhuisen is the only candidate who has thus far accepted nomination for the top job in the party
Handelsblatt reported that local politicians from the centre-left SPD to the centre-right CDU expressed concern about the allegations, calling for inquiries by Tesla and the local government
Higher inflation expectations and related wage demands, as well as a weaker rand-dollar exchange rate, present upside risk to underlying inflation
In 2023 the focus will be on getting hybrid work right, as well as employees’ wellbeing
Police arrested Matteo Messina Denaro, swooping on a private hospital in the Sicilian capital Palermo where he was undergoing treatment.
The crowds are not returning to 15-man code matches in the numbers that used to make the big stadiums feel more populated than is the case now
SA’s pipeline for training specialist nurses has been virtually throttled by the government’s botched transition to new qualifications, data published by its key regulatory agency for nurses reveals.
The situation heralds a deepening crisis for public and private hospitals, which have for more than a decade battled to recruit specialist nurses in areas such as intensive and emergency care and oncology...
Red tape chokes off supply of specialist nurses
Few nurses to start specialist training this year as crisis worsens for private and public hospitals
