Red tape chokes off supply of specialist nurses

Few nurses to start specialist training this year as crisis worsens for private and public hospitals

16 January 2023 - 05:07 Tamar Kahn

SA’s pipeline for training specialist nurses has been virtually throttled by the government’s botched transition to new qualifications, data published by its key regulatory agency for nurses reveals.

The situation heralds a deepening crisis for public and private hospitals, which have for more than a decade battled to recruit specialist nurses in areas such as intensive and emergency care and oncology...

