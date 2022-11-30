Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Before bemoaning human rights abuses in Iran and SA, your prolific hasbara propagandist, Allan Wolman, would do well to remedy the grotesque sexual violence Haredi girls, boys and wives suffer in Mea Shearim in Jerusalem and other ultra-Orthodox communities in Israel (“UN votes to probe Iran over rights abuses, but SA invites its foreign minister”, November 28).
Israeli hypocrisy knows no limits, including the atrocities under international law of genocide, apartheid and war crimes against Palestinians, such as the murder of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.
For now, “Big Brother” America protects Israel at the UN and elsewhere, but that is fast coming to an end. A majority of young American Jews now disassociate themselves from the Israeli crimes committed in their name.
Whereas Iran in 2003 abandoned its ambitions to develop nuclear weapons, Israeli nuclear weapons are a menace to the future of humanity.
In short, Wolman should take the log out of his eye before attempting to remove the specks from ours.
Terry Crawford-BrowneVia email
LETTER: Israeli hypocrisy knows no limits
Propagandist overlooks gender-based violence meted out in Haredi communities
