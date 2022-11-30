Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Israeli hypocrisy knows no limits

Propagandist overlooks gender-based violence meted out in Haredi communities

30 November 2022 - 17:23
Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN
Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

Before bemoaning human rights abuses in Iran and SA, your prolific hasbara propagandist, Allan Wolman, would do well to remedy the grotesque sexual violence Haredi girls, boys and wives suffer in Mea Shearim in Jerusalem and other ultra-Orthodox communities in Israel (“UN votes to probe Iran over rights abuses, but SA invites its foreign minister”, November 28).

Israeli hypocrisy knows no limits, including the atrocities under international law of genocide, apartheid and war crimes against Palestinians, such as the murder of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. 

For now, “Big Brother” America protects Israel at the UN and elsewhere, but that is fast coming to an end.  A majority of young American Jews now disassociate themselves from the Israeli crimes committed in their name. 

Whereas Iran in 2003 abandoned its ambitions to develop nuclear weapons, Israeli nuclear weapons are a menace to the future of humanity.

In short, Wolman should take the log out of his eye before attempting to remove the specks from ours.

Terry Crawford-Browne
Via email

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Lessons for the ANC from elections in Israel and Malaysia

A stark reminder for the governing party is that struggle credentials can only take it so far
Opinion
1 week ago

Israeli-owned oil tanker hit by suspected drone off Oman

Eastern Pacific Shipping says it is  investigating the incident as suspicion falls on Iran
World
2 weeks ago
