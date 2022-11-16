Central banks' next steps on interest rates amid signs of cooling inflation are likely to be the short-term focus
Israeli-owned oil tanker hit by suspected drone off Oman
Eastern Pacific Shipping says it is investigating the incident as suspicion falls on Iran
Dubai — A tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire was hit off the coast of Oman by a suspected drone, Israeli-controlled Eastern Pacific Shipping said on Wednesday and an Israeli official said Iran was responsible.
Three maritime sources said that a drone was suspected to have attacked the tanker on Tuesday. An Israeli official said Iran was responsible for the attack, using a Shahed-136 drone, the type it has been supplying to Russia for use in Ukraine.
Iran’s Nournews, which is affiliated with the country’s top security body, blamed Israel for the attack and said the “Hebrew-Arab axis” aimed to create a “charged atmosphere” ahead of soccer’s World Cup that starts in Qatar on Sunday.
It was an apparent reference to a regional axis formed when the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain forged ties with Israel in 2020, partly driven by mutual security concerns over Iran. The UAE and Bahrain were among four Arab states that had boycotted Qatar in a row that was largely resolved early last year.
Eastern Pacific Shipping, which manages the vessel, said it was investigating the incident involving the Pacific Zircon tanker about 240km off Oman. All crew were safe and accounted for, it said.
“Preliminary reports indicate the vessel ... was hit by a projectile,” said the Singapore-based firm, which is controlled by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer. “There is some minor damage to the vessel’s hull but no spillage of cargo or water ingress.”
Gulf waters have in recent years seen attacks on tankers that have come at times of heightened regional tensions with Iran. In July 2021, a suspected drone attack hit a petroleum product tanker managed by an Israeli firm off Oman’s coast. Iran denied accusations it was responsible.
According to shipping tracking site MarineTraffic, the Pacific Zircon was last seen off the coast of Liwa, Oman on Monday morning. It departed from Sohar, Oman on Monday afternoon with its destination set as the port of Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The US navy’s Fifth Fleet said it was aware of an incident in the Gulf of Oman involving a commercial vessel.
Separately, two sources said that Greece and Iran reached a deal for the release of two Greek-flagged tankers that had been seized by Tehran in the Gulf in May in response to the confiscation of oil by the US from an Iranian-flagged tanker in Greece. Ship tracking data showed the vessels under way from Iran.
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.