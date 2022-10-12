Markets are wrestling with the competing forces of the global economic outlook and Opec+’s output cut, analyst says
SA being elected to the UN Human Rights Council is a complete travesty. Iran has been embroiled in nationwide protests after the death of Masha Amini, a young woman killed by the “morality police” for not wearing her hijab. To date hundreds of demonstrators have been killed by Iranian security police and scores of journalists detained.
That same country recently sentenced two LGBTQ women to death for “corruption on earth”. And SA international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor and her entire department have been deathly silent on these human rights abuses. This sends out a clear message on gender-based violence; unfortunately the wrong one.
The ANC’s silence on Russia’s bombing of civilian targets in Ukrainian cities over the past two days is probably what qualified SA to be elected to this farce of a council.
Allan Wolman, Tel Aviv, Israel
LETTER: SA has no right to be on any human rights body
Naledi Pandor and her entire department have been deathly silent on human rights abuses in Iran
Naledi Pandor tells UN that all wars matter
STEVEN KUO: Putin takes flak over Ukraine war from SCO allies China and India
LETTER: Pandor blind to Russia’s crimes
