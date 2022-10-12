×

LETTER: SA has no right to be on any human rights body

Naledi Pandor and her entire department have been deathly silent on human rights abuses in Iran

12 October 2022 - 15:43
Minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor. File photo: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
SA being elected to the UN Human Rights Council is a complete travesty. Iran has been embroiled in nationwide protests after the death of Masha Amini, a young woman killed by the “morality police” for not wearing her hijab. To date hundreds of demonstrators have been killed by Iranian security police and scores of journalists detained.

That same country recently sentenced two LGBTQ women to death for “corruption on earth”. And SA international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor and her entire department have been deathly silent on these human rights abuses. This sends out a clear message on gender-based violence; unfortunately the wrong one. 

The ANC’s silence on Russia’s bombing of civilian targets in Ukrainian cities over the past two days is probably what qualified SA to be elected to this farce of a council. 

Allan Wolman, Tel Aviv, Israel

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

