Eleven Al Jazeera journalists were killed in Syria. I am sure Terry Crawford-Browne doesn't know their names or which combatants killed them — Syrian, Iranian or Russian (“Ignore the propaganda and face the facts,” September 6).
I would also suggest Browne has never called Syria a gangster state, even though of all countries it deserves that designation. Nor will enraged critics of Israel say a word about Palestinian Authority (PA) security personnel beating a Palestinian critic of PA corruption to death, or for that matter castigating the PA for its annual celebration of the 1929 Hebron Massacre, where 67 Jews were butchered, their eyes gouged out, the women and girls raped and their throats slit.
No, the venom is only directed at Israel. You don't have to be a scholar to understand what that means.
Larry ShapiroCalgary, Alberta
LETTER: Why is Syria not labelled a gangster state?
Terry Crawford-Browne has double standards
Larry Shapiro
Calgary, Alberta
LETTER: Ukrainian war began eight years ago
LETTER: Ignore the propaganda and face the facts
