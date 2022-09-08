×

LETTER: Why is Syria not labelled a gangster state?

Terry Crawford-Browne has double standards

08 September 2022 - 16:58
A Syrian flag flutters in Damascus, Syria. File photo: REUTERS/AlLI HASHISHO
A Syrian flag flutters in Damascus, Syria. File photo: REUTERS/AlLI HASHISHO

Eleven Al Jazeera journalists were killed in Syria. I am sure Terry Crawford-Browne doesn't know their names or which combatants killed them — Syrian, Iranian or Russian (“Ignore the propaganda and face the facts,” September 6).

I would also suggest Browne has never called Syria a gangster state, even though of all countries it deserves that designation. Nor will enraged critics of Israel say a word about Palestinian Authority (PA) security personnel beating a Palestinian critic of PA corruption to death, or for that matter castigating the PA for its annual celebration of the 1929 Hebron Massacre, where 67 Jews were butchered, their eyes gouged out, the women and girls raped and their throats slit.

No, the venom is only directed at Israel. You don't have to be a scholar to understand what that means. 

Larry Shapiro
Calgary, Alberta

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

