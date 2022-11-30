Opinion / Letters

LETTER: End the chemical fantasy of green hydrogen

The $8.5bn could buy eight small modular reactors, and our energy problems would be over

30 November 2022 - 17:19
SA has unveiled a plan at COP27 to target the green hydrogen industry. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Your edition of November 29 contained a number of articles that might have prompted the late Nigerian author Chinua Achebe to write a sequel to his well-known novel Things Fall Apart.

Criminality is rampant at Eskom and load-shedding is at a record high. Cement production is at a record low. High interest rates are crippling the housing market and everyone is strapped for cash this Christmas. President Cyril Ramaphosa is hoping to get $8.5bn from donors so we can transition to a green tomorrow.

It seems the half that doesn’t get stolen will be wasted on the flavour of the month — green hydrogen, a chemical fantasy that even sophisticated economies aren’t sure about. The money could buy eight small modular reactors, and our energy problems would be over.

However, in a country whose products are mainly low-grade politicians and a few rugby players, this seems unlikely.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

SA’s green hydrogen plans get R400m boost from German development bank

Grant funding from KfW to be managed by the PIC are in addition to R5bn in concessional loans concluded with Treasury
National
1 day ago
