Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC mum over Iran’s violence against women

01 November 2022 - 15:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
After the death of Mahsa Amin while in “morality” police custody in Tehran, Iran has been embroiled in protest demonstrations in most major cities of the Islamic republicFive Iranians are charged with offences related to these protests, which carry the death penalty.

These include charges such as “corruption on earth”, “inciting people to commit crimes against the country’s security” and the crime of “moharebeh” (war against God), all of which carry the death penalty. More than 20 journalists have been arrested and denied access to lawyers. Many more have been “summoned” for interrogation. Security forces have killed  hundreds of protesters.

Thousands of people, including many women, have been arrested. Young girls have been beaten by police, and schools closed to prevent further demonstrations. Universities have been targeted and students beaten mercilessly.

While women have been in the vanguard of the unrest, demanding freedom from the shackles of the ayatollahs’ oppressive rule, SA’s foreign minister and the ANC has said nothing about the plight of Iranian women. UN human rights “arbiter” Navi Pillay has been equally silent on the tragedy in that country.

Where is President Cyril Ramaphosa with his commitment to combat gender-based violence? Too busy visiting Saudi Arabia, whose women are among the most oppressed and discriminated against on earth?

Allan Wolman
Tel Aviv, Israel

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

