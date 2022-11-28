Opinion / Letters

LETTER: What’s the motivation for the formation of so many small parties?

The ANC must be having a good time watching this unfold

28 November 2022 - 18:01 Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Picture: EPA/Kevin Sutherland

I did a Google search to try to find out if other countries in Africa have even a fraction of the number of the 621 registered political parties we have in SA. Unfortunately, I struggled to find the information I was looking for.

I have also struggled to figure out what the real motivation could be for the formation of all these small parties. Was it simply a way to find a form of employment in the face of unprecedented unemployment?

The ANC must be having a good time watching this unfold, knowing that it works to its advantage because even if large numbers of voters fail to turn out to vote in elections it invariably remains the majority party.

Is this because we were the very last country in the continent to enter this very challenging space of democratic political engagement and activity? Is it political immaturity on our part? Or are we just delusional about everything?

Under these circumstances, unseating the ANC is not achievable, but forcing it into a multiparty government could be workable.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa

Midrand

ANC’s support to fall below 50% in 2024, another survey finds

A Brenthurst Foundation survey finds 66% of ANC voters feel SA is going in the wrong direction, and 30% of those polled say unemployment is SA’s ...
National
5 days ago

ANC MPs approve anti-money laundering bill

All opposition parties except the IFP opposed the bill
National
6 days ago

ANC thinking about selling noncore assets to cut debt

Party beset by financial difficulties as it presents itself as steward of a well-run country ahead of leadership contest
Politics
2 weeks ago
