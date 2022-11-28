Teams leave it late in Group E

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The meeting between Anthony Albanese and Xi Jinping marks a change in tone between the two countries now engaging in a reset of relationship
He also indicated he would challenge the committee’s ruling that he could not call President Cyril Ramaphosa as a witness
The battle for the governing party’s second-in-command position intensifies
Grocer to start small with low-risk venture in standalone shops
Survey shows 52% of banks confident about continent’s economic future over next three years
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
The Guardian, New York Times, Le Monde, Der Spiegel and El País say in an open letter his prosecution sets ‘dangerous precedent’
Midfielder's super strike sends Brazilian fans into seventh heaven and lights up a dull match
Rosberg’s team beat Hamilton’s on a tiebreak last year after finishing level on points.
Doha — Group E is going down to the wire on Thursday. Spain, Japan, Costa Rica and favourites Germany go into the last round of World Cup group fixtures this week all with a chance of progressing to the round of 16.
This is the situation after the 1-1 draw between Spain and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha.
On Sunday night Spain thought they had booked a place in the last-16 after a second-half goal by veteran striker Alvaro Morata, but Germany refused to be knocked out. Die Mannschaft fought back to earn the crucial point seven minutes from time in a thunderous effort by substitute Niclas Füllkrug.
The dynamics of the group are complicated, but the team with the best chance of qualifying is Spain, who take on Japan in their final game.
Sunday’s 1-1 draw leaves Germany at the bottom of Group E but still in with a chance of progressing to the next round. They have to beat Costa Rica and hope Spain defeat Japan to be certain of reaching the last-16.
Spain coach Luis Enrique will rely on key players Jordi Alba and Dani Carvajal in defence. In the midfield, Rodri, Olmos Dani, Pedro and Pedri will have to be at their best. Among the forwards, it remains to be seen if Enrique will persist with Marco Asensio and Ferran Torres.
German coach Hansi Flick will be under pressure in their last match to get a favourable result and avoid the embarrassment of being eliminated in the group stages. Players such as Manuel Neuer, Antonio Reudiger, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry and impressive youngster Jamal Musiala will have to step up.
Elsewhere on Thursday, Morocco take on minnows Canada, looking to progress to the next round in Group F. Morocco, who stunned Belgium at the weekend, go into Thursday’s clash in second place behind Croatia and above Belgium and Canada.
• Mahlatse Mphahlele is in Doha as a guest of SuperSport.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Teams leave it late in Group E
Dynamics are complicated, but the team with the best chance of qualifying is Spain
Doha — Group E is going down to the wire on Thursday. Spain, Japan, Costa Rica and favourites Germany go into the last round of World Cup group fixtures this week all with a chance of progressing to the round of 16.
This is the situation after the 1-1 draw between Spain and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha.
On Sunday night Spain thought they had booked a place in the last-16 after a second-half goal by veteran striker Alvaro Morata, but Germany refused to be knocked out. Die Mannschaft fought back to earn the crucial point seven minutes from time in a thunderous effort by substitute Niclas Füllkrug.
The dynamics of the group are complicated, but the team with the best chance of qualifying is Spain, who take on Japan in their final game.
Sunday’s 1-1 draw leaves Germany at the bottom of Group E but still in with a chance of progressing to the next round. They have to beat Costa Rica and hope Spain defeat Japan to be certain of reaching the last-16.
Spain coach Luis Enrique will rely on key players Jordi Alba and Dani Carvajal in defence. In the midfield, Rodri, Olmos Dani, Pedro and Pedri will have to be at their best. Among the forwards, it remains to be seen if Enrique will persist with Marco Asensio and Ferran Torres.
German coach Hansi Flick will be under pressure in their last match to get a favourable result and avoid the embarrassment of being eliminated in the group stages. Players such as Manuel Neuer, Antonio Reudiger, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry and impressive youngster Jamal Musiala will have to step up.
Elsewhere on Thursday, Morocco take on minnows Canada, looking to progress to the next round in Group F. Morocco, who stunned Belgium at the weekend, go into Thursday’s clash in second place behind Croatia and above Belgium and Canada.
• Mahlatse Mphahlele is in Doha as a guest of SuperSport.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Landslide kills at least 14 in Cameroon capital
Aboubakar inspires Cameroon rally in 3-3 draw with Serbia
Ecuador told to keep focus ahead of Senegal clash
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.