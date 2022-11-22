National

ANC MPs approve anti-money laundering bill

All opposition parties except the IFP opposed the bill

BL Premium
22 November 2022 - 18:23 Linda Ensor
UPDATED 22 November 2022 - 20:03

The National Assembly has adopted an anti-money laundering bill that has been rushed through parliament as the government races to avoid being greylisted by the international Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The General Laws (Anti Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing) Amendment Bill, was opposed by all parties on Tuesday, except for the IFP, though other parties criticised the rushed process and the bill’s impact on non-profit organisations (NPOs)...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.