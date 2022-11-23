Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cape Town bucks trend

23 November 2022 - 15:21
Table Mountain stands beyond the harbor area in Cape Town. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DEAN HUTTON
Table Mountain stands beyond the harbor area in Cape Town. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DEAN HUTTON

If you’re looking for a one-stop explanation for why SA’s economy, and government services, underperform so badly, look no further than the latest report by the SA Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE) (“Lack of investment leaves public infrastructure in sorry state, says report”, November 13).

The report paints a dire picture of chronic underinvestment in infrastructure in SA, giving us an overall “D” grade — a pass, but barely. It means not enough is being built to cope with growing demand, and that which has already been built is poorly maintained. Without urgent action basic infrastructure will deteriorate to the point where services collapse, logistics cripple the economy, and South Africans face possible danger.  

In Cape Town we are determined that this will not happen. We have spent great effort this year growing our infrastructure investment pipeline and ensuring we have enough engineers and project managers to deliver these projects on time. We are focusing our investments where it counts: infrastructure that improves lives for residents, especially in poor communities, and that helps grow the economy.

Water and sewage projects will thus soak up half the nearly R30bn we plan to spend on infrastructure over the next three years. This will deliver meaningful dignity to people living in poverty, and will support the further rapid growth of our city.

We are working to ensure our infrastructure is world-class, fit for the future and resilient. We will achieve this through adequate spending commitments, a pipeline of opportunities for financing, policy certainty, and precise data on the state, quality, and performance of existing infrastructure.

This way we can hopefully turn around the SAICE report in years ahead and provide a blueprint for how SA’s cities can invest to protect their residents for the future.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
CHRIS GILMOUR: One-trick pony perception ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: Release our fertiliser and grain, ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
EDITORIAL: How to deal with the assassin Waluś’s ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
ANDILE NTINGI: How to start turning Eastern Cape ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Is it premature for a pivot by the ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

DAVE BRYANT: Cutting red tape and creating jobs must be at the forefront of ...

Opinion

LETTER: How to put an end to the downward spiral

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Debt-for-nature swops are win-win for SA and partners

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.