National

Lack of investment leaves public infrastructure in sorry state, says report

Despite government’s economic recovery plan highlighting infrastructure spending as crucial for growth, new report says this investment continues to fall

BL Premium
13 November 2022 - 19:08 Michelle Gumede

SA’s public infrastructure is not coping with normal demand and is poorly maintained, says the latest report by the SA Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE).

The infrastructure report says the public will probably be subjected to severe inconvenience and even danger if prompt action is not taken...

