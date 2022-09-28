×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Politicising pensions

28 September 2022 - 14:52
The new chair of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), Dondo Mogajane, wants to refocus Africa’s largest retirement savings fund to be more deliberate in addressing race-based economic inequality in SA.

In an exclusive interview with Today’s Trustee, Mogajane elaborated on how he believes there is value in investing pension savings to drive economic inclusion in townships and small towns, with a particular focus on empowering women.

This is partly because he feels the transformation that is essential for the country is losing steam. “Let’s use the GEPF as a tool for transformation.”

Mogajane could just as well have been addressing Cosatu’s national congress in Midrand. It is extremely worrying how leaders in the pension industry these days have become so obsessed with politics and wanting to be government’s political vehicle, that they forget the statutory economic objectives of pension funds and the interests of pensioners. 

Joe Kleinhans, Annlin

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

