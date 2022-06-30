Features interview Ismail Momoniat: the loyal lieutenant It is a rare breed of public servant that can assert that SA has ‘one of the worst systems of corruption in the world’ and still remain at his post after 27 years, fighting an uphill battle to try to fix the system from within B L Premium

Corruption and tender abuse have become so ingrained across government that it will require a radical change to SA’s incentive and accountability structure, including electoral and political reform, to root it out.

This is the view of the new acting director-general (DG) of the National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat, or Momo, as he is affectionately known in SA’s financial community...