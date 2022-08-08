×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Ismail Momoniat to hold the fort at Treasury for a year

A final decision on who will take over the role is yet to be made, leaving race for the third-in-command of SA’s national purse wide open

BL Premium
08 August 2022 - 05:08 Thando Maeko

The interim director-general at the National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat, will remain in the position for 12 months beyond August as the department continues its search to replace Dondo Mogajane, who vacated the position in June, say sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Though the search for a permanent replacement for Mogajane continues, Business Day understands that Momoniat’s contract has been extended by a year to work on specific projects, such as finalising SA’s antiterrorism and anti-money laundering efforts to avoid greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FTAF), as well as the medium-term budget policy statement in October...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.