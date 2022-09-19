LETTER: Eskom warning fell on deaf ears

Investors investors will be also be watching out for the Fed’s forecasts, which cuold put its funds rate at 4%-4.25% by the year end and even higher in 2023
Voters have a right to know what differences are keeping them apart
Government sees move as an attempt to create parallel structures, adding that approval would be unconstitutional
The nomination by her branch of ward 32 in the eThekwini region is a shift away from its support for Ramaphosa
The telecom regulator says the change is in response to requests from some stakeholders
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Momentum Investments economist by Sanisha Packirisamy
Global pulp company will enter textiles business by producing Lyocell, a form of rayon, for clothing manufacturers in its biggest upgrade in 80 years
Charges against the former prime minister remain but will now be tried in a court with relevant jurisdiction
All four teams could finish on 14 points after the weekend’s final round of fixtures
The latest model offers plenty of practicality, including a spacious boot, LED headlights and taillights, and chrome finishes on the window strips and door handles
As we struggle in vain to come to terms with our abysmal power situation, it serves some purpose to remind ourselves of the state of Eskom before the ANC got its grubby hands on it.
Before 1994 Eskom was globally regarded as the world’s most efficient power utility. Our cost of electricity was the world’s lowest, load-shedding was unheard of, Eskom bonds were eagerly sought after by international investors and thanks to a robust cash flow it was comfortably liquid. Accordingly, the ANC inherited a glorious hen that laid a host of golden eggs.
Yet without considering the consequences of its actions the governing party dispensed with Eskom’s top management and team of skilled engineers, replacing them with unqualified party cadres and drew down the utility’s cash reserves for purposes that can only be speculated upon.
The grand irony was that the management that was so readily dispensed with warned that investment in generation infrastructure had to be prioritised if SA was not to be left in the dark some two decades hence. It was for this reason that cash had been accumulated.
Alas, prescience of this calibre fell on deaf ears. As the telling Afrikaans saying goes: Kyk hoe lyk hy nou.
John Spira, Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Eskom warning fell on deaf ears
As we struggle in vain to come to terms with our abysmal power situation, it serves some purpose to remind ourselves of the state of Eskom before the ANC got its grubby hands on it.
Before 1994 Eskom was globally regarded as the world’s most efficient power utility. Our cost of electricity was the world’s lowest, load-shedding was unheard of, Eskom bonds were eagerly sought after by international investors and thanks to a robust cash flow it was comfortably liquid. Accordingly, the ANC inherited a glorious hen that laid a host of golden eggs.
Yet without considering the consequences of its actions the governing party dispensed with Eskom’s top management and team of skilled engineers, replacing them with unqualified party cadres and drew down the utility’s cash reserves for purposes that can only be speculated upon.
The grand irony was that the management that was so readily dispensed with warned that investment in generation infrastructure had to be prioritised if SA was not to be left in the dark some two decades hence. It was for this reason that cash had been accumulated.
Alas, prescience of this calibre fell on deaf ears. As the telling Afrikaans saying goes: Kyk hoe lyk hy nou.
John Spira, Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Move over, Eskom
Eskom scrambles to buy 1,000MW from private sector
CARTOON: Eskom — too big to fail
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: Eight years later, the president fumbles on
New light on the Koeberg saga
Stage 6 load-shedding calls president home
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.