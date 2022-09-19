×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Eskom warning fell on deaf ears

19 September 2022 - 16:32
Eskom. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Eskom. Picture: BLOOMBERG

As we struggle in vain to come to terms with our abysmal power situation, it serves some purpose to remind ourselves of the state of Eskom before the ANC got its grubby hands on it.

Before 1994 Eskom was globally regarded as the world’s most efficient power utility. Our cost of electricity was the world’s lowest, load-shedding was unheard of, Eskom bonds were eagerly sought after by international investors and thanks to a robust cash flow it was comfortably liquid. Accordingly, the ANC inherited a glorious hen that laid a host of golden eggs.

Yet without considering the consequences of its actions the governing party dispensed with Eskom’s top management and team of skilled engineers, replacing them with unqualified party cadres and drew down the utility’s cash reserves for purposes that can only be speculated upon.

The grand irony was that the management that was so readily dispensed with warned that investment in generation infrastructure had to be prioritised if SA was not to be left in the dark some two decades hence. It was for this reason that cash had been accumulated.

Alas, prescience of this calibre fell on deaf ears. As the telling Afrikaans saying goes: Kyk hoe lyk hy nou.

John Spira, Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

LETTER: Move over, Eskom

Power utility and state have shown they are incapable of powering a country reliably
Opinion
2 hours ago

Eskom scrambles to buy 1,000MW from private sector

High load-shedding stages set to continue this week
National
1 day ago

CARTOON: Eskom — too big to fail

Monday, September 19 2022
Opinion
13 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
CARTOON: Eskom — too big to fail
Opinion
2.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Government is cause of ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Another 75 basis point hike seems on ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Boutros Boutros-Ghali: Afro-Arab ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MICHAEL AVERY: Sins of commission will be visited ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Eight years later, the president fumbles on

Opinion / Letters

New light on the Koeberg saga

News & Fox / Trending

Stage 6 load-shedding calls president home

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.