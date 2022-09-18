The rand weakened to a two-year low against the dollar, stretching its year-to-date losses to 10%
LETTER: Mar-a-Lago is no Nkandla
Nicole Fritz’s reference to Donald Trump, and state capture, is worth further discussion (“Jeez Joe, is the US letting Bain get away with crippling SA?”, September 14). SA is the world’s only nation bold enough to scrutinise state capture, through the Zondo commission. I suspect the US would leave the world in shock and awe if it did the same.
When was Trump involved in state capture? Remember, he came in with no money but his own, which was unprecedented. The Mar-a-Lago issue is either credible or a witch hunt by a captured institution. The newly appointed special master must complete their work before we can know.
Mar-a-Lago cannot be equated to Nkandla. The July riots were mainly driven by poverty. The US Capitol unrest/storming/riot was driven by mistrust of their election process. No similarities can be ascribed here.
Trump brought in the first Covid vaccines with operation “warp speed”. He left his nation with energy independence, a thriving job market and showed the world how inflation management is done ... well. How can one compare him to Zuma?
Joe Biden’s “new global anti-corruption strategy” comes against unanswered corruption allegations against him and his son in Ukraine and China, and seems rather rich.
Hitesh Naran
Johannesburg
