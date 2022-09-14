×

LETTER: Opposition must embrace unity

14 September 2022 - 16:18
Minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

Your article on Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s revitalised efforts to dominate the ANC presents a welcome possibility (“What Dlamini-Zuma’s grand entry to presidential race means”, September 12). A splitting of ANC votes can only benefit voters who have lived under the shadow of an incompetent and often downright malicious governing party for too long.

However, to truly take advantage of the ANC’s leadership struggles and split votes in KwaZulu-Natal and elsewhere, opposition parties must take the initiative. A crumbling ANC, rife with distrust and internal conflict, will lose votes. But voters could change their vote from the ANC to no-one. The job of opposition parties is to ensure apathy doesn’t replace support for the ANC. Rather, former ANC supporters must find welcome homes across decent opposition parties.

To accomplish this opposition parties must present a well-defined message of future stability. They must ensure voters trust them and trust that they will put petty politics aside and be a mature alternative to the current governing party. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case. Yet. Where coalitions of opposition parties are present they tend to be assailed by internal bickering and sabotage. Many smaller parties don’t want to play second fiddle to the DA, the DA wants to micromanage everyone, and the ANC has managed to successfully bribe some opposition party officials to sabotage coalitions from within.

If the ANC’s descent is to be taken advantage of and used to secure a victory for an opposition coalition, the current coalitions need to behave themselves. This means putting petty politics aside, embracing a message of unity, and working together to ensure that an alliance of many reasonable parties remains stable enough to topple the ANC come 2024.

Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

