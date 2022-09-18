KATE PHILIP: A social compact? Here’s a good place to start

The rand weakened to a two-year low against the dollar, stretching its year-to-date losses to 10%
This is the challenge. Nearly a quarter of a million young people have just ended 10-month placements as school assistants in more than 22,000 schools across the country, as part of the Basic Education Employment Intervention (BEEI) — also known as the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative of the department of basic education.
So, how can we ensure the public investment made in these young people is now matched by diverse forms of support across society, to keep their momentum forwards and upwards — instead of back into poverty?
The BEEI is a flagship programme of the Presidential Employment Stimulus, which President Cyril Ramaphosa has called “the biggest youth employment programme in SA’s history”. The latest Stats SA Quarterly Labour Force Survey shows that the Presidential Employment Stimulus has helped move the dial on our unemployment rate. Since the launch of the BEEI in November 2020 nearly 600,000 young people have been placed in schools, in two cohorts, across the country. Plans are under way to recruit the next cohort of young people.
It has changed lives. On social media one young father posts a picture of his toddler son with a new pair of shoes. “Thank you [department of basic education],” he says, “for making me a supporting father”. Noluthando Mpondo had been unemployed for four years before she was placed at Mabeoane Primary School in the Free State. “This job changed my family’s life. I live with my mother, younger sister and cousins who are all unemployed. This gave me the chance to be a breadwinner. I have an immense sense of pride in being able to put food on the table and help take care of my loved ones.”
The programme is also adding real social value in schools. In a survey of more than 60,000 teachers and principals undertaken by the department in Phase 1, 94,6% of respondents confirmed that it has strengthened the learning environment in schools. The quality of outcomes has been enhanced by an intensive focus on skills development for participants, with 137,967 courses completed — enabled in turn by extensive partnerships between the department and the wider education sector.
Participants have been trained on how to support learners on core curriculum content, with more than 20,000 now certified as “reading champions”. The National Education Collaboration Trust credits them with strengthening the culture of reading in schools, by running reading groups, setting up library corners, reading stories and giving one-on-one support to struggling learners.
Many of the 25,000 tech-savvy school assistants who trained as E-cadres have taught the teachers IT skills, inducting them into the mysteries of virtual meetings and online learning. Trained sports and enrichment assistants have run after-school activities at schools that have never offered these before; maintenance skills have been put to use improving school facilities.
Employers would rather someone else absorbed the costs this imposes on businesses. Well, the Presidential Employment Stimulus is doing exactly that.
As one participant posted on social media: “My CV is no longer empty. Before this programme it was blank, now it has five certificates.” Certificated skills certainly help, but the most notable gap on the CVs of most young people is work experience. More than 73% of participants had no such experience before the programme. Employers are reluctant to take on young people who have never worked before because of their reputation for lacking core work skills.
Employers would rather someone else absorbed the costs this imposes on businesses. Well, the Presidential Employment Stimulus is doing exactly that, through the intensive induction into the world of work that this and other programmes are giving. Time management, accountability, structure and communication skills — the school assistants get it all. “I have learnt about teamwork, communication and respect,” says Simphiwe Skosana from Ipani Primary School in Mpumalanga.
However, as their placement period comes to an end many face the future with trepidation. “Eish, the stress of being home not doing anything all day ... Am thinking of using my last salary to start my own business”, says a post on social media. “It doesn’t end here,” says another. “Y’all gonna be teachers and facilitators and lecturers.”
Huge efforts have already gone into smoothing their exits. The department of basic education has run provincial roadshows showcasing bursary and scholarship opportunities for those who have discovered a passion for education. Multiple partners in the education sector are creating opportunities in library, literacy and after-school programmes. There have been online webinars, CV-writing support, certification and reference letters from principals. The Youth Employment Service (YES) aims to place 10,000 in private sector jobs; links have been made to self-employment support.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on stakeholders to go further, writing in his weekly newsletter on August 22: “I am calling on all our partners, especially business, to harness the energies, talent, skills and experience of these young people to grow our economy. The quality work experience and training provided by this programme addresses the concerns of many businesses that young applicants lack skills and experience.”
He called on businesses to partner further with YES, to take advantage of the employment tax incentive, to create learnerships — or just to hire young people directly — and in all cases, to post such opportunities on SAYouth.mobi. This online, data-free platform is part of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention, creating one central portal where youth can find opportunities, geo-spatially mapped, to help reduce the costs — and stress — of searching for them. So it matters to post all available opportunities there. The school assistants will see them — as will the many other unemployed youth who are also seeking such opportunities.
Of course, the school assistants are not the only young people — or the only unemployed people — who need opportunities. The point is to use this moment to galvanise stakeholders across society to go the extra mile, to create space for work and inclusion at increased scale, to shift the trajectory and to build a pipeline of hope.
This is where the social compact comes in. Social partners already all agree that addressing unemployment is the most pressing priority for our collective future. So while we continue to debate the clauses in the compact, let’s all just start right now, by making a difference within our spheres of interest to give young people the chance to make a difference to our economy and society. They’re ready.
• Dr Philip is programme lead on the Presidential Employment Stimulus. She writes in her personal capacity.
KATE PHILIP: A social compact? Here’s a good place to start
Youth employment programme needs support as it is creating jobs and adding real social value in schools
