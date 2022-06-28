×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: US women live in a place that sees their bodies as a political playfield for men

Even ending an ectopic pregnancy is considered an abortion by conservative US politicians

28 June 2022 - 12:32
Picture: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER
Picture: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER

I clearly remember my first ectopic pregnancy — as a junior doctor dealing with your first ectopic is a milestone. The patient was in shock because she was losing blood, but in the end her life was spared.

Today if I saved that patient's life in Texas I would be sent to prison (even for life) for performing an abortion. In the post-Roe v Wade era, ending an ectopic pregnancy is considered an abortion by conservative US politicians.

I feel for the doctors there who have to make tough decisions to save lives and risk their careers. Even an incomplete miscarriage could be career-destroying for a doctor.

I wish the Democrats had heeded the warning of the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg when in 1992 she criticised the Roe v Wade decision. The only reason Roe v Wade was not touched by her generation of jurists was respect for precedent.

Former US president Donald Trump’s appointees, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, went for the jugular as they shred the last bit of dignity the US Supreme Court had in the public's eyes.

No wonder a paltry 25% of Americans trust their highest court. Thank God Ruth Bader Ginsburg is not around to witness the bastardisation of the court.

Thanks to Trump, today women in America wake up to a country that sees their bodies as political playfield for men. June 24 2022 and January 6 2021 are stains on US democracy.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane 
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

US firms covering workers’ abortion costs could face lawsuits

Anti-abortion groups are poised to take on firms that will pay the travel costs of employees who leave their home states to get abortions elsewhere
World
1 day ago

US LGBTQ groups protest against abortion ruling

Pride celebrations take on a tone of outrage amid a wave of antitransgender legislation
World
1 day ago

Protesters gather at US Supreme Court after abortion ruling

The rulings on gun rights and Roe v Wade show an aggressively conservative court is ready to remake US life
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Not enough detergent to clean up ANC ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CHRISTOPHER RUTLEDGE: Government policy drives ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Sanral board’s lack of experience is ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
JONNY STEINBERG: Afrikaans, Indian, American ... ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Regulator helps keep insurers on their ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

US Supreme Court overturns landmark abortion ruling

World

SA might have the edge over US in abortion policy, but is behind on access

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.