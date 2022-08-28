×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA showing US how to transform

We still have problems but the struggle for political power is behind us

28 August 2022 - 16:07
Picture: STEPHEN MATUREN/ REUTERS
SA has advanced further on the road to nationhood than the US after the demise of apartheid and segregation. In SA, the former oppressed gained real political power and can walk tall.

Yes, we still face multiple challenges such as inequality and that corrective measures such as affirmative action put the shoe on the other foot and often lead to reverse discrimination. However, the struggle for political power is behind us. Minorities are coming to terms with that reality, some grudgingly, and are finding ways to navigate their way through this new reality. New alliances are being formed across political and cultural divides.

In the US, the real struggle for political power is beginning. Though politically equal in theory for some time, Native Americans, blacks, Latinos, Asians and other minorities have never held real political power and influence. That reality has been changing lately, with the increasing population growth registered within those groups and their increased voting power. This causes unease in a country in which the white population traditionally held political power.

Former president Donald Trump’s appeal lies exactly in his unashamed racist views and him playing the card of the “black threat” reminiscent of the “Swart Gevaar” during the apartheid era. His statements that “the US as you know it, is under threat” can be translated as “the white dominated US is under threat”. 

US society has become deeply divided and polarised. Its political liberation is starting now. The US would be well advised to have an increasing focus on its internal problems. Given its own challenges, it can no longer afford to go it alone internationally from the self-proclaimed position of moral high ground, as they often did in the past — they should act on the basis of consensus within rules based international organisations such as the UN and alliances such as Nato, which is stronger than ever.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length.

