Opinion / Columnists

JOHN DLUDLU: Patel’s move to allow small business co-operation is on the money

The interventions could give these firms a chance to grow in sectors dominated by large firms and anticompetitive SOEs

06 September 2022 - 17:01

It is not fashionable to praise SA government ministers, especially trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel, for their interventions in the economy. But his announcement last Wednesday of a proposal that small firms be allowed to co-operate at times without fear of falling foul of the competition authorities is long overdue and deserves praise.

Over the years Patel has made many enemies, especially in business, due to policies such as the now watered-down push towards localisation-driven industrialisation. His cabinet colleagues have often undermined his strategies, and he hasn’t had much support from the governing party and its political high-ups...

