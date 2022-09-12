×

National

Calls for government to reverse hefty duties on tyre imports

12 September 2022 - 15:51 Bekezela Phakathi

Tyre importers have called on the government to reverse the provisional duties on tyres imported from China, saying the additional tariffs will have a devastating effect on the cost of transport, food and goods, and therefore general inflation.

“It’s not difficult to see how crippling the impact of these duties will be on consumers. What is difficult to understand is that this announcement comes as the cabinet is debating the introduction of an economic relief package to help South Africans survive the rising cost of living and rampant inflation,” said Charl de Villiers, the chair of the Tyre Importers Association of SA (Tiasa)...

