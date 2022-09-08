Currency takes a further beating after Fed chair Jerome Powell reaffirms the central bank’s commitment to taming inflation and the ECB raises its rate the most since 1999
The market will be watching what kind of commissioner Cheadles alumnus Doris Tshepe will turn out to be
Judge Dennis Davis joked that it was an abuse of dominance. But a remarkable number of our competition regulators have come from just one law firm.
The new head of SA’s Competition Commission, Doris Tshepe, comes from Cheadle, Haysom & Thompson, where she started as a clerk and ended up as the firm’s managing partner. Her predecessor at the commission, Tembinkosi Bonakele, is also a Cheadles alumnus. So too are the chair of SA’s Competition Tribunal, Mondo Mazwai, and the tribunal’s longest serving panel member, Yasmin Carrim. Former tribunal head Judge Norman Manoim, who drafted SA’s competition legislation in the 1990s, also came from the firm...
HILARY JOFFE: The law firm that churns out competition regulators
