×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

HILARY JOFFE: The law firm that churns out competition regulators

The market will be watching what kind of commissioner Cheadles alumnus Doris Tshepe will turn out to be

BL Premium
08 September 2022 - 18:55

Judge Dennis Davis joked that it was an abuse of dominance. But a remarkable number of our competition regulators have come from just one law firm.

The new head of SA’s Competition Commission, Doris Tshepe, comes from Cheadle, Haysom & Thompson, where she started as a clerk and ended up as the firm’s managing partner. Her predecessor at the commission, Tembinkosi Bonakele, is also a Cheadles alumnus. So too are the chair of SA’s Competition Tribunal, Mondo Mazwai, and the tribunal’s longest serving panel member, Yasmin Carrim. Former tribunal head Judge Norman Manoim, who drafted SA’s competition legislation in the 1990s, also came from the firm...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.