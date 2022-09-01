LETTER: Maligning researchers is becoming prevalent

Lockdown measures in tech hub Shenzhen aid to concern about falling demand due to higher interest rates and inflation
Your editorial uses typical misinformation techniques
Ailing arms manufacturer is looking for a replacement after CEO William Hlakoane's contract came to an end
Presidency steers clear of leadership changes, saying governance and stability are priorities
Beijing accuses Washington of attempting to impose a ‘tech blockade’ on China
Framework provides a road map for SA’s transition towards becoming a net-zero economy by 2050
The business chamber says many of the firms spend an average of R5,000 a month to keep the electricity on
Incident seen as a move by Taipei to reaffirm limits on its territory after US visit to Taiwan prompted unprecedented military exercises by China’s People’s Liberation Army
Sandra le Grange, former multiple SA badminton title winner, is now rocking the world of padel, a unique racquet sport that originated in South America.
Electric cars are not a futuristic dream but a longstanding transport option
I am staggered by this newspaper’s apparent willingness to dismiss the findings of legitimate research in favour of claims put forward by vested business interests (“Get moving on gas plan before it evaporates”, August 31).
The research done by the International Institute for Sustainable Development does not “argue against” investment in gas as claimed in your editorial.
What it has done is provide results of fact-based, logical economic analysis that shows a large-scale gas-to-power strategy is unnecessary to achieve electricity supply security, is far more costly than a least-cost system solution, and creates significant economic risk.
If such gas-to-power assets are procured with state backing, via power purchase agreements or direct ownership, this risk will be to public finances.
Attempts to malign researchers are unfortunately becoming more prevalent in SA, along with other tactics such as falsely accusing energy researchers of being bribed by foreign funding when their objective, open, public domain research results do not suit the powers that be.
Your editorial uses typical misinformation techniques to use a maligning tone that mixes facts with “straw man” tactics (putting words into others’ mouths that they did not utter) to “play the man, not the ball”. It also presents the laws of the land that protect citizens, public finances, the economy and the environment as mere hindrances.
As a researcher long involved in this area I am convinced by objective evidence and analysis in public domain research published by the University of Cape Town Energy Systems Research Group, the CSIR Energy Centre and Meridian Economics, which supports the conclusion that public-backed investment in large-scale gas-to-power is wholly unnecessary in the near to medium term to secure reliable electricity supply in SA, and would pose a substantial risk to public finances.
Hilton TrollipVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Maligning researchers is becoming prevalent
Your editorial uses typical misinformation techniques
I am staggered by this newspaper’s apparent willingness to dismiss the findings of legitimate research in favour of claims put forward by vested business interests (“Get moving on gas plan before it evaporates”, August 31).
The research done by the International Institute for Sustainable Development does not “argue against” investment in gas as claimed in your editorial.
What it has done is provide results of fact-based, logical economic analysis that shows a large-scale gas-to-power strategy is unnecessary to achieve electricity supply security, is far more costly than a least-cost system solution, and creates significant economic risk.
If such gas-to-power assets are procured with state backing, via power purchase agreements or direct ownership, this risk will be to public finances.
Attempts to malign researchers are unfortunately becoming more prevalent in SA, along with other tactics such as falsely accusing energy researchers of being bribed by foreign funding when their objective, open, public domain research results do not suit the powers that be.
Your editorial uses typical misinformation techniques to use a maligning tone that mixes facts with “straw man” tactics (putting words into others’ mouths that they did not utter) to “play the man, not the ball”. It also presents the laws of the land that protect citizens, public finances, the economy and the environment as mere hindrances.
As a researcher long involved in this area I am convinced by objective evidence and analysis in public domain research published by the University of Cape Town Energy Systems Research Group, the CSIR Energy Centre and Meridian Economics, which supports the conclusion that public-backed investment in large-scale gas-to-power is wholly unnecessary in the near to medium term to secure reliable electricity supply in SA, and would pose a substantial risk to public finances.
Hilton Trollip
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
PETER BRUCE: In the smarts we trust to get us out of the hole politicians dug
Drug traffickers’ illicit environmental activities a blow for Brazil’s Amazon
NEVA MAKGETLA: The roots of inadequate education
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Walmart’s plan to unlock value in Massmart is tinged with pain
EDITORIAL: Get moving on gas plan before it evaporates
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.