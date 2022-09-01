×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Maligning researchers is becoming prevalent

Your editorial uses typical misinformation techniques

01 September 2022 - 16:17
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

I am staggered by this newspaper’s apparent willingness to dismiss the findings of legitimate research in favour of claims put forward by vested business interests (“Get moving on gas plan before it evaporates”, August 31).

The research done by the International Institute for Sustainable Development does not “argue against” investment in gas as claimed in your editorial.

What it has done is provide results of fact-based, logical economic analysis that shows a large-scale gas-to-power strategy is unnecessary to achieve electricity supply security, is far more costly than a least-cost system solution, and creates significant economic risk.

If such gas-to-power assets are procured with state backing, via power purchase agreements or direct ownership, this risk will be to public finances.

Attempts to malign researchers are unfortunately becoming more prevalent in SA, along with other tactics such as falsely accusing energy researchers of being bribed by foreign funding when their objective, open, public domain research results do not suit the powers that be.

Your editorial uses typical misinformation techniques to use a maligning tone that mixes facts with “straw man” tactics (putting words into others’ mouths that they did not utter) to “play the man, not the ball”. It also presents the laws of the land that protect citizens, public finances, the economy and the environment as mere hindrances.

As a researcher long involved in this area I am convinced by objective evidence and analysis in public domain research published by the University of Cape Town Energy Systems Research Group, the CSIR Energy Centre and Meridian Economics, which supports the conclusion that public-backed investment in large-scale gas-to-power is wholly unnecessary in the near to medium term to secure reliable electricity supply in SA, and would pose a substantial risk to public finances.

Hilton Trollip
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

PETER BRUCE: In the smarts we trust to get us out of the hole politicians dug

Amid our seeming final collapse into societal failure, credible voices are saying SA’s fortunes are turning
Opinion
21 hours ago

Drug traffickers’ illicit environmental activities a blow for Brazil’s Amazon

Expanding links between smugglers and environmental criminals are behind the increase in violent crime
World
3 days ago

NEVA MAKGETLA: The roots of inadequate education

The unaffordability of education for the vast majority has devastating economic effects
Opinion
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
DUMA GQUBULE: Basic income grant is coming — ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: In the smarts we trust to get us out ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Walmart’s plan to unlock value in ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
JONNY STEINBERG: Mafia-like groups fill the holes ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
NICOLE FRITZ: Sticks and stones may break your ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Walmart’s plan to unlock value in Massmart is tinged with pain

Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Get moving on gas plan before it evaporates

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.