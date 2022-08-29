NEVA MAKGETLA: The roots of inadequate education

Investors are waking up to the reality that rates may stay higher for longer even as recession risk grows
The Covid-19 pandemic showed the value of building back better
Almost a year into the multiparty coalitions running SA’s crucial metros, ructions are increasing
The party has suspended its leader, saying he has been divisive in his approach to leadership
It reports exceptional trading in the second half of its financial year, aided by the lifting of Covid restrictions
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Canan Kaftancioglu says calling Tayyip Erdogan a ‘dictator’ is legitimate criticism
The red half of north London has its pride back and the season looks full of promise
The one-off Porsche 911 Carrera is based on the character from the animated blockbuster series
Economists often feel uncomfortable engaging on the education system, which falls largely outside their expertise. But we can’t keep ignoring its devastating economic effects, which stymie both development and equity.
Consider the data. In other upper-middle-income countries the International Labour Organisation (ILO) finds that two-thirds of working people have at least finished high school. In SA the figure is half. Just 20% of working South Africans have a tertiary degree, compared with 30% in peer economies. The shortfall imposes measurable costs on SA employers...
