Opinion / Columnists

NEVA MAKGETLA: The roots of inadequate education

Access to quality education still aligns with class and, to a lesser degree, race

29 August 2022 - 13:54

Economists often feel uncomfortable engaging on the education system, which falls largely outside their expertise. But we can’t keep ignoring its devastating economic effects, which stymie both development and equity.

Consider the data. In other upper-middle-income countries the International Labour Organisation (ILO) finds that two-thirds of working people have at least finished high school. In SA the figure is half. Just 20% of working South Africans have a tertiary degree, compared with 30% in peer economies. The shortfall imposes measurable costs on SA employers...

