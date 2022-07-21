LETTER: Independent Media titles have declined under unethical Survé

The Stoxx index of 600 European companies was off 0.4%, while the MSCI all-country stock index eased 0.14%
Mergers and acquisitions are likely to be smoother if audits of the companies are rigorous
In its scramble to find a solution to the energy crisis, SA must contend with a pandemic, war and ‘crazy’ prices
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
Musk says 75% were sold in the second quarter because company wants extra cash on balance sheet
The move comes after May’s 50 bps hike, making these the two largest successive increases in more than five years
SPONSORED | The bank is building a capital and capability ecosystem that supports small traders, agribusinesses and entrepreneurs through hassle-free digital banking
The ECB raised its benchmark deposit rate by 50 basis points to zero percent
SuperSport goalkeeper signs up with the league champions for an undisclosed fee thought to be one of the biggest transfer deals of the PSL era
The Aston Martin F1 Team will feature the new wings on its livery at the French Grand Prix this weekend
Wittingly or not, reporters, editors and owners have agendas that influence the news. When the Pretoria News insisted, with boss Iqbal Survé, that its SA decuplets story was true, it made all moral journalists ashamed.
This week shame hit a new low as I read the rubbish endorsed by 21 editors at Independent Media in a statement ("Closure of Independent Media’s bank accounts") that bemoaned Standard Bank’s decision to close Sekunjalo’s accounts.
The statement conflates Sekunjalo with Independent Media. Yet Independent Media is a small part of Surve’s claimed $4bn Sekunjalo enterprise.
Closing the accounts is “tantamount to an extreme form of [apartheid] censorship”. What rot. I lived through and fought that censorship; closing bank accounts bears no resemblance.
The statement claims Independent Media is the only media house "truly sympathetic to the plight of the poor". This nonsense makes me angry at its arrogance, lack of logic and trashing of all good journalists working in the many media outlets sympathetic to the poor.
The many newspapers currently in Independent Media’s stable have served SA for over a century. Served well — and badly. In 135 years of serving Johannesburg, The Star made many mistakes, but it opposed apartheid, celebrated 1994, predicted a successful democratic election and earned global respect for its truthful reporting and brilliant photographers.
Sadly, that respect has waned. The Survé years’ lack of ethics has seen the paper decline from a circulation of 250,000 a day to below 25,000, from 200 pages a day to 24.
Sadly, none of the 21 editors stood up to management, declared the decuplets tale a fraud, decried in their columns Ayo’s false valuation to the PIC or insisted on independence from management directives.
Whether Standard Bank closes the accounts or not, I remain ashamed of my former company’s editors’ complicity.
Peter Sullivan
Former editor, The Star. Group editor-in-chief, Independent News Media SA, 2000-2010
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Independent Media titles have declined under unethical Survé
The media house’s recent claims that it is the only one ‘truly sympathetic to the plight of the poor’ is shameful rot
Wittingly or not, reporters, editors and owners have agendas that influence the news. When the Pretoria News insisted, with boss Iqbal Survé, that its SA decuplets story was true, it made all moral journalists ashamed.
This week shame hit a new low as I read the rubbish endorsed by 21 editors at Independent Media in a statement ("Closure of Independent Media’s bank accounts") that bemoaned Standard Bank’s decision to close Sekunjalo’s accounts.
The statement conflates Sekunjalo with Independent Media. Yet Independent Media is a small part of Surve’s claimed $4bn Sekunjalo enterprise.
Closing the accounts is “tantamount to an extreme form of [apartheid] censorship”. What rot. I lived through and fought that censorship; closing bank accounts bears no resemblance.
The statement claims Independent Media is the only media house "truly sympathetic to the plight of the poor". This nonsense makes me angry at its arrogance, lack of logic and trashing of all good journalists working in the many media outlets sympathetic to the poor.
The many newspapers currently in Independent Media’s stable have served SA for over a century. Served well — and badly. In 135 years of serving Johannesburg, The Star made many mistakes, but it opposed apartheid, celebrated 1994, predicted a successful democratic election and earned global respect for its truthful reporting and brilliant photographers.
Sadly, that respect has waned. The Survé years’ lack of ethics has seen the paper decline from a circulation of 250,000 a day to below 25,000, from 200 pages a day to 24.
Sadly, none of the 21 editors stood up to management, declared the decuplets tale a fraud, decried in their columns Ayo’s false valuation to the PIC or insisted on independence from management directives.
Whether Standard Bank closes the accounts or not, I remain ashamed of my former company’s editors’ complicity.
Peter Sullivan
Former editor, The Star. Group editor-in-chief, Independent News Media SA, 2000-2010
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Media reporting for morons
LETTER: Survé’s lawsuit is hazardous
LETTER: Iqbal Survé’s racism is shocking
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Standard Bank latest to cut ties with Sekunjalo Group
PIC divests from Iqbal Survé’s Premier Fishing and Brands
PIC appoints Kabelo Rikhotso as its investment chief
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.