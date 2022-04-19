PIC appoints Kabelo Rikhotso as its investment chief
Public Investment Corporation moves to implement recommendation in the report by the Mpati commission
19 April 2022 - 21:16
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has taken a step in implementing recommendations of the report by judge Lex Mpati, appointing Kabelo Rikhotso as its chief investment officer.
Rikhotso was an executive and fund manager at Visio Fund Management and has more than 18 years of experience in asset management. He also worked for the National Treasury...
