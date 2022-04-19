National PIC appoints Kabelo Rikhotso as its investment chief Public Investment Corporation moves to implement recommendation in the report by the Mpati commission B L Premium

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has taken a step in implementing recommendations of the report by judge Lex Mpati, appointing Kabelo Rikhotso as its chief investment officer.

Rikhotso was an executive and fund manager at Visio Fund Management and has more than 18 years of experience in asset management. He also worked for the National Treasury...