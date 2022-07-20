×

PIC divests from Iqbal Survé’s Premier Fishing and Brands

A JSE regulatory news service announcement on Wednesday put the GEPF holding at zero

20 July 2022 - 20:24 Katharine Child

The Public Investment Corporation, which manages the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), has sold its entire stake in Premier Fishing and Brands, a firm controlled by Iqbal Survé.

According to Premier’s most recent annual report for its 2021 year, the GEPF held 51-million shares, accounting for 19.73% of the company. A JSE regulatory news service announcement on Wednesday put the GEPF holding at zero...

