Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Survé’s lawsuit is hazardous

Suing for being called a narcissist and liar may end in a pyrrhic victory

01 July 2019 - 05:02
Iqbal Survé. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/PHILL MAGAKOE
Iqbal Survé. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/PHILL MAGAKOE

According to this weekend’s Sunday Times, media owner Iqbal Survé has filed a R100m defamation claim against Media24 and a journalist whom he claims “painted him as a narcissist and a liar”.

Instead of lying low and placing himself under the radar, Survé has elected to come out fighting to save his “impugned reputation and standing in the media industry”.

The man is serious; R100m is a lot of money and enough to be taken seriously by anyone receiving a summons claiming this amount.

However, I’m unsure whether being called a “narcissist” is defamatory. After all, most successful businessmen have egocentricity about them.

One merely has to look at our government ministers in their blue light convoys to understand precisely what self-absorption is about.

But what do I know about narcissistic behaviour?

 Should Survé succeed with his claim for R100m he will create a legal precedent which will immediately be inserted into the law books of defamation cases.

Suing for being called a liar has its own hazards. Notwithstanding that the truth is no defence, the media may prove that he is indeed a liar. Winning a case with egg on your face is generally not a victory.

Emotions and legal actions are often not good bedfellows.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff

PIC to act against staff over R4bn Ayo deal

Employees testify at Mpati inquiry that former Public Investment Corporation CEO Dan Matjila supported the investment
National
5 days ago

Iqbal Survé’s offer to PIC: buy mine, I’ll buy yours

Sekunjalo's offer would have lead to the Public Investment Corporation funding its own exit
National
1 month ago

Iqbal Survé intimately involved in Ayo listing, PIC inquiry told

Abdul Malick Salie directly contradicts Survé’s denial that he had nothing to do with the listing
National
1 month ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Zimbabwe runs out of ideas
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER BRUCE: Magashule’s counter-revolution? It’s ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
3.
What Vladimir Putin really means about obsolete ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Is Ramaphosa too weak to prevail?
Opinion / Editorials
5.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Chickens come home to ...
Opinion / Between the Chains

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.