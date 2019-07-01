LETTER: Survé’s lawsuit is hazardous

According to this weekend’s Sunday Times, media owner Iqbal Survé has filed a R100m defamation claim against Media24 and a journalist whom he claims “painted him as a narcissist and a liar”.

Instead of lying low and placing himself under the radar, Survé has elected to come out fighting to save his “impugned reputation and standing in the media industry”.

The man is serious; R100m is a lot of money and enough to be taken seriously by anyone receiving a summons claiming this amount.

However, I’m unsure whether being called a “narcissist” is defamatory. After all, most successful businessmen have egocentricity about them.

One merely has to look at our government ministers in their blue light convoys to understand precisely what self-absorption is about.

But what do I know about narcissistic behaviour?

Should Survé succeed with his claim for R100m he will create a legal precedent which will immediately be inserted into the law books of defamation cases.

Suing for being called a liar has its own hazards. Notwithstanding that the truth is no defence, the media may prove that he is indeed a liar. Winning a case with egg on your face is generally not a victory.

Emotions and legal actions are often not good bedfellows.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff