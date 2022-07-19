×

Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank latest to cut ties with Sekunjalo Group

Other banks that have ditched Sekunjalo-affiliated companies are Absa, Capitec, Investec, Nedbank and FNB — moves group owner Iqbal Survé labels ‘outright discrimination’

19 July 2022 - 15:13 Nico Gous

Standard Bank announced that it is ending its relationship with the Sekunjalo Group, owned by Iqbal Survé, after a “comprehensive client review process”, but would not give the specific reasons, because of client confidentiality.

“The Sekunjalo Group has been informed of the decision and the reasons therefore. As these reasons form part of the confidential client relationship between the two parties, Standard Bank is not in a position to disclose these publicly,” Standard Bank confirmed in an emailed statement to Business Day on Tuesday...

