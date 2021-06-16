Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Media reporting for morons

16 June 2021 - 20:01
Picture: 123RF/OLEGDUDKO

Every journalist should pay attention to the story of the decuplets. I do not care if your beat is crime, health, business, sport, international, showbiz or you are simply a tabloid journalist, the decuplets fiction is a mirror of your profession.

As a consumer of news, I say to every journalist who is reading this, go to hell for treating us, your readers/viewers/listeners, as morons. When one of you lied to us, you protected him through your silence. You didn’t speak up for the truth. 

I have a copy of the Pretoria News telling of heavily pregnant Gosiame Thamara Sithole and her smiling husband, Tebogo Tsotetsi. Piet Mahasha Rampedi penned the story. Then there is another picture of a happy Iqbal Survé and a satisfied Rampedi shaking hands with decuplets father Tsotetsi in Cape Town. 

If this is a scam, judging from reports from the Louis Pasteur and Steve Biko Academic hospitals, were Rampedi and Survé aware? Or were they part of this elaborate media circus to boost flagging sales of their rags?

Today my toilet paper has more value than Pretoria News and IOL papers.

Why would Survé donate R1m to the family? I am not even going to talk about politicians like the EFF’s Fana Mokoena and the ANC’s Mzwandile Masina. Their opportunism confirmed what I think of politicians as people who will do anything for attention.

The SA National Editors’ Forum must do something to bring ethics back to the newsroom. This nonsense of prioritising trending over truth is prevalent in the Fourth Estate. eNCA, Newzroom Afrika and the SABC are also culprits. Please respect your readers, listeners  and viewers.

Survé must apologise and fire Rampedi with immediate effect. Rampedi continues to tweet as if he does not care or grasp the gravity of his actions. How can I ever trust anything he writes or the Pretoria News? We cannot afford another SA Revenue Service “rogue unit” controversy. Today, if you are a journalist, hang your head in shame.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via e-mail

