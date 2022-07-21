×

Life / Motoring

International News

Aston Martin logo tweaked for the future

The Aston Martin F1 Team will feature the new wings on its livery at the French Grand Prix this weekend

21 July 2022 - 13:43 Motor News Reporter
The new Aston Martin wings have cleaner lines, resulting in an elegant fit for noses of Grand Tourers and as brooches for coats. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Aston Martin wings have cleaner lines, resulting in an elegant fit for noses of Grand Tourers and as brooches for coats. Picture: SUPPLIED

Shortly after being bolstered with a large financial injection, Aston Martin has revealed a redesigned version of its iconic wings logo.

The new badge is part of a new brand strategy and global marketing campaign to further accelerate the luxury British brand’s growth among new audiences. It follows Aston Martin last week announcing a capital raising that will see Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) become its second-largest shareholder with an almost 17% stake.

The redesign is in collaboration with British art director and graphic designer Peter Saville. In physical form, the new wings design is handcrafted by artisans in Birmingham’s jewellery quarter and will be applied for the first time on Aston Martin’s next generation of sports cars.

It is the first major update to the marque since 2003 and only the eighth time in Aston Martin’s 109-year history that it has been significantly adjusted. 

A design of intense evolution. The next step in the journey of the Aston Martin Wings. #AstonMartin #INTENSITYDRIVEN

This weekend, the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team will feature the new wings on its livery for the French Grand Prix as the team also celebrates the 100th anniversary of the brand’s first Grand Prix entry in 1922 by racing with its original button logo on the nose of its cars.

Peter Saville said: “The Aston Martin wings update is a classic example of the necessary evolution of logotypes of provenance.

“Subtle but necessary enhancements not only keep forms fresh, but allow for new technologies, situations and applications to be accommodated in the future. The process was one of clarifying and emphasising the key feature of the Aston Martin marque.”

The new Aston Martin Wings — YouTube

Saudi wealth fund to become Aston Martin’s second-largest shareholder

The investment secures a long-term future for a company which has gone bankrupt seven times
Life
6 days ago

Aston Martin DBX 707 with 520kW makes its SA debut

Phuti Mpyane unleashes the world's most powerful SUV on the Magaliesberg roads
Life
3 weeks ago

Mercedes-Maybach celebrates Virgil Abloh

Mercedes-Maybach S680 designed by the late fashion icon and Gorden Wagener offers unmatched craftsmanship and attention to detail
Life
3 months ago

911 Targa celebrates 50 years of Porsche Design

Limited-edition car pays homage to Porsche design studio founded in 1972
Life
5 months ago
