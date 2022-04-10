×

LETTER: Stopping metal theft

10 April 2022 - 16:57
Picture WERNER HILLS
I read with interest Bekezela Phakathi’s article on the scrap metal industry (“Calls for more nuanced approach to metal theft crisis”, April 6). I believe it all boils down to security. What price are Transnet and other parastatals prepared to pay?

Before 1994 we had the Railway Police to protect the railways, and we could travel anywhere and send anything by rail. Now, the overhead cables are frequently stolen and stations looted.

I am doing some work at a large motor company where the security is tops; I would go so far as to say not even a ball bearing is stolen. It can be done.

Graham Paice
Via email

