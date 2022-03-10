National Prasa counts its losses as theft of metal infrastructure mounts Transnet, Telkom and Eskom estimate that thieves and vandals cost them a total of R7bn a year B L Premium

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) recorded damages in excess of R1.2bn over the last two years due to metal infrastructure theft, as the state battles to curb rampant stealing of copper cables, which threatens to cripple some parastatals.

The struggling rail agency, which had revenue of almost R2bn in the form of fares and rental income in the previous financial year ending March 2021, is one of many state-owned entities (SOEs) that have been hard hit by huge illegal trade in scrap metal...