National Further curbs on scrap metal trade likely as state battles rampant theft B L Premium

The government is looking at introducing tighter measures which could lead to further restrictions on the trade and movement of scrap metal as it battles to curb rampant theft of the commodity.

The department of trade, industry & competition said in response to questions from Business Day that it is undertaking technical work to determine the extent of the theft and its impact and what appropriate measures can be put in place to combat the problem...