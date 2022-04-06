National NEWS ANALYSIS: Calls for more nuanced approach to metal theft crisis Ban on exports of scrap metal implemented in Kenya said to have failed to remedy this complex problem B L Premium

Warnings about the scale and devastation caused by the metal theft crisis in SA are becoming graver with each passing day.

Last month, a clip of a man dragging a traffic light in broad daylight made the rounds on social media. Commentators were saying this highlighted the brazenness and desperation of metal thieves...