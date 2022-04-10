Pope condemns ‘folly of war’ at service in St Peter’s Square

Vatican City — Pope Francis called for an Easter truce in Ukraine and condemned the “folly of war” as he led Palm Sunday services in St Peter’s Square before an audience of tens of thousands of people.

He also urged negotiations to find a solution to the conflict. In an apparent reference to Russia, he said: “What kind of victory would be one that plants a flag on a heap of rubble?”

Francis spoke at the end of a Palm Sunday service, the first since 2019 in which the public had been allowed back in the square after two years of scaled-back services because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Some in the crowd put small Ukrainian flags at the tip of olive branches and a woman who read one of the prayers near the altar was dressed in the flag’s blue and yellow colours.

“Put the weapons down! Let An Easter truce start. But not to rearm and resume combat but a truce to reach peace through real negotiations open to some sacrifices for the good of the people,” Francis said.

Francis earlier evoked the horrors of war in his homily, speaking of “mothers who mourn the unjust death of husbands and sons ... refugees who flee from bombs with children in their arms ... young people deprived of a future ... soldiers sent to kill their brothers and sisters.”

Since the war began, Francis has only mentioned Russia specifically in prayers, such as during a global event for peace on March 25. But he has referred to Russia by using terms such as invasion and aggression.

Moscow dubs the action it launched on February 24 a “special military operation” designed not to occupy territory but to demilitarise and “denazify” its neighbour. Francis has already rejected that terminology, calling it a war.

Palm Sunday commemorates the day the Gospel says Jesus rode into Jerusalem on a donkey and was hailed by the people, only to be crucified five days later.

It marks the start of Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday in the Roman Catholic Church on April 17 this year. Ukraine is predominantly Orthodox. Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter a week later, on April 24.

A flare-up of pain in his knee forced Francis, 85, to skip the traditional procession from the obelisk at the centre of the square to the altar on the steps of St Peter's Basilica.

He watched instead while seated at the altar, to where he was driven in a small car. He later limped as he said the Mass.

At the same time the head of Russia’s Orthodox Church called on people on Sunday to rally around the authorities as Moscow pursues its military intervention in Ukraine.

Patriarch Kirill has previously made statements defending Moscow’s actions in Ukraine and views the war as a bulwark against a Western liberal culture that he considers decadent.

“Let the Lord help us unite during this difficult time for our Fatherland, including around the authorities,” the Interfax news agency quoted Kirill, 75, as saying at a sermon in Moscow.

“May the authorities be filled with responsibility for their people, humility and the readiness to serve them even if it costs them their life,” added the patriarch, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.

The patriarch’s support for Russia’s military campaign, in which thousands of soldiers and Ukrainian civilians have been killed, has angered some within the Orthodox Church at home as well as in churches abroad linked to the Moscow Patriarchate.

On Sunday, he said that once the population unites around the authorities, “there will be genuine solidarity and the ability to repel enemies both external and internal.”

