Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sean Muller lacks ability to do a simple fact check

People of Muller’s ilk would be shoe-in propagandists for the Kremlin or Beijing

06 April 2022 - 14:36
A damaged car and building are seen, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kharkiv on April 4 2022. Picture: REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn
On the one hand, I regard it as infra dignitatem to respond to Sean Muller’s malicious attack on my professional “apartheid” background (“Olivier’s opinion has no credibility given his historical actions,” April 4). On the other hand, in the interest of intellectual honesty I feel obliged to expose him as a petty unintellectual rabble-rouser and propagandist, lacking traditional professional decorum and the ability to do a simple fact check.

Proof of this is the fact that he says nothing about the contends, merits or demerits of our article in Business Day, which we would have welcomed (“SA has no idea of the consequences of siding with an autocratic war criminal”, March 31). My professional record is available on the internet for anybody to see, particularly also my numerous oped articles in Business Day, The Daily Maverick and Sunday Times, and my peer-reviewed academic publications. 

Apart from my long academic career at both the University of Pretoria and University of Johannesburg, I served under both Presidents FW de Klerk and Nelson Mandela in post-apartheid SA. In fact, the substantial period of my tenure as SA ambassador in Moscow was post-apartheid. My co-author served the ANC-led government until 1999 and was in fact involved with the drafting of both the 1993 and 1996 SA constitutions.

People of Muller’s ilk would be shoe-in propagandists for the Kremlin or Beijing. It would in fact be interesting the hear Muller’s views on how apartheid and the war crimes in Ukraine — both being crimes against humanity — are linked.

Gerrit Olivier
Somerset West

Russia shirks blame for civilian killings in Ukraine

Representative to the UN accuses the Ukrainian army for the humanitarian catastrophe in Kharkiv
World
22 hours ago

Alleged Russian atrocities cast pall over talks, Volodymyr Zelensky says

‘We know of thousands of people killed and tortured, with severed limbs, raped women and murdered children,’ Zelensky says
World
1 day ago

JPMorgan warns it could lose about $1bn on its Russia exposure

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the bank is concerned about the secondary impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on companies and countries
Companies
2 days ago
