×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Olivier’s opinion has no credibility given his historical actions

Olivier served the apartheid state for a decade and was deployed to the Soviet Union, and then the Russian Federation, as a servant of that state, Dr Seán Mfundza Muller writes

04 April 2022 - 18:54 Seán Mfundza Muller
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

In his recent co-authored article Gerrit Olivier signs himself as a “former SA ambassador in Russia and Kazakhstan” ("SA has no idea of the consequences of siding with an autocratic war criminal”, March 31). It seems important to note that Olivier in fact served the apartheid state for a decade and was deployed to the Soviet Union, and subsequently the Russian Federation, as a servant of that state.

Apartheid was declared a crime against humanity by the UN in 1973, a full decade before Olivier signed up to serve it. He is described in a recent (2020) book as being an academic who was rolled out to oppose sanctions on SA because he was “close to the [apartheid] regime”.

All of which suggests that regardless of the merits of the Ukrainian situation, Olivier’s opinion really has no credibility whatsoever on such matters given his own historical actions.

I would suggest it also says a lot about the failure to hold servants of apartheid accountable after 1994 that the likes of Olivier have the audacity to write such pieces at all.

Dr Seán Mfundza Muller

Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Alleged Russian atrocities cast pall over talks, Volodymyr Zelensky says

‘We know of thousands of people killed and tortured, with severed limbs, raped women and murdered children,’ Zelensky says
World
4 hours ago

Russia high-wire act to avoid default leaves bondholders on edge

Some payments arrived on time. Others hit several days late. And an increasing number are getting stuck in a web of financial intermediaries that are ...
Business
1 week ago

International Court of Justice orders ‘immediate halt’ to Russian war in Ukraine

UN court says it is profoundly concerned by Moscow’s use of force in Ukraine
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MICHAEL AVERY: He-man, the new king of the Free ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Spar, private meetings and broker calls
Opinion / Editorials
3.
New police commissioner can change SA’s trajectory
Opinion
4.
JONNY STEINBERG: Joburg’s resourceful middle ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CARTOON: ANC heavyweight Bathabile Dlamini
Opinion

Related Articles

DZVINKA KACHUR: While Putin bombs hospitals, SA denies visas to Ukrainians

Opinion

EU approves sanctions on wealthy Russians

News

Russia-Ukraine talks fail as the air bombardments rage on

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.