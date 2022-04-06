Opinion / Columnists MARK BARNES: SA is well placed in the midst of East and West B L Premium

War causes us to reflect on our strengths, to retreat to a place where we feel safe, to draw strength from our own people, to go home, if we can. This is true for economics as well as ideology.

In the modern era of real-time information and global trade, of instant repricing and liquid markets (or their proxies and derivatives, spurred on by algorithms and traders, both caring less about cause than direction), relative sovereign strength is either a weapon or a weakness...