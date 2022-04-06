MARK BARNES: SA is well placed in the midst of East and West
06 April 2022 - 14:27
War causes us to reflect on our strengths, to retreat to a place where we feel safe, to draw strength from our own people, to go home, if we can. This is true for economics as well as ideology.
In the modern era of real-time information and global trade, of instant repricing and liquid markets (or their proxies and derivatives, spurred on by algorithms and traders, both caring less about cause than direction), relative sovereign strength is either a weapon or a weakness...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now