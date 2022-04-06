×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cosatu jilted

06 April 2022 - 15:41
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ALET PRETORIUS
Like the ANC, its partner in the tripartite alliance, the SACP has failed to pay its employees almost six months of wages. Not only is this illegal and criminal, but it is grossly immoral to say the least.

Both the ANC and the SACP have the cheek to claim to be workerist parties that represent the poor of SA. Never has it been clearer that both of these elitist organisations only represent their own suits. In fact, the employment & labour minister has been known to shout out at labour portfolio meetings that the DA represents employers. 

The reality of the situation is that the DA represents both employees and employers, and ensures the employment relationship is functional, legal and fair in all circumstances.    The same cannot be said of the ANC and the SACP. 

The irony of all of this is that union federation Cosatu is still in bed with its two lovers, the ANC and the SACP.  Isn’t it about time that someone pointed out to Cosatu that it has been jilted?

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy shadow employment & labour  minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

