Reopening mothballed mines will create jobs, says NUM Union aims to engage the department of mineral resources & energy to conduct an audit of mines under care and maintenance

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), one of the largest affiliates of labour federation Cosatu, wants mothballed mines to be reopened to boost employment.

The union will engage the department of mineral resources & energy to conduct a full audit of mines under care and maintenance in achieving its goal, it says...