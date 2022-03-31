Treasury certificate of compliance needed for public-sector pay deals
New development part of agreement between government and unions at co-ordinating bargaining council summit
31 March 2022 - 19:59
In a move that could give the National Treasury more say on future pay agreements for public servants, the government will have to produce a certificate of compliance with the department’s regulations before entering into deals with unions.
This development was part of an agreement hammered out by the unions and the government at the four-day public service co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) summit on collective bargaining, held at Emperors Palace, east of Johannesburg...
