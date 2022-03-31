National Treasury certificate of compliance needed for public-sector pay deals New development part of agreement between government and unions at co-ordinating bargaining council summit B L Premium

In a move that could give the National Treasury more say on future pay agreements for public servants, the government will have to produce a certificate of compliance with the department’s regulations before entering into deals with unions.

This development was part of an agreement hammered out by the unions and the government at the four-day public service co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) summit on collective bargaining, held at Emperors Palace, east of Johannesburg...