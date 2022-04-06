LETTER: Vumacam don’t use facial recognition technology

We note with concern factual inaccuracies in Gugu Lourie’s article (“Data privacy increasingly a vital issue, and needs to be bolstered”, March 30). The lack of research given information freely available in the public domain has resulted in the public being misinformed about our cameras and technology.

Lourie inaccurately stated that: “The company has not solicited the consent of communities to have their facial recognition data saved on its servers. Residents are not complaining because the company has promised to use the cameras to keep their areas safe. Even children are not saved from having their data collected and stored somewhere, probably at the risk of abuse.”

Vumacam does not use, and has not ever used, facial recognition technology. We do not believe it is appropriate to do so due to the lack of regulation of its use and the ethical impact that arises from this technology in its current form.

Vumacam does not save “facial recognition data” on its servers.

Vumacam does not store children’s data, and certainly does not abuse it.

Vumacam operates two types of cameras: licence plate recognition cameras that flag vehicles placed on “vehicles of interest” databases; and cameras that use algorithms to detect unusual activity, items or behaviour such as guns, knives, an attack or an accident. Monitoring screens do not show a constant feed. Screens only become active if and when there is an alert. Footage is stored for regulated periods with the highest levels of security. Rigorous internal audit processes ensure protection against system abuse.

We are working closely with the information regulator to ensure the highest standards of data privacy for CCTV operations in SA. This is something we believe is just as important as our crime-fighting technology. Lourie’s fearmongering erodes trust in the technology that supports law enforcement and private security companies to help keep South Africans safe.

We are happy to show anyone how our systems work, and their measurable success in supporting law enforcement and private security to apprehend criminals. While we acknowledge that individuals should at all times keep their personal data secure, our operations are certainly not an example of such a threat.

Ricky Croock

CEO, Vumacam

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.